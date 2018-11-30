Clear
Madison man with dementia reported missing in Limestone Co.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information about his location call 256-232-0111.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 11:15 AM
Updated: Nov. 30, 2018 11:21 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Bobby "Bob" Hudson of Madison was reported missing Friday after leaving his home around 2 a.m. in a silver 2007 Hyundai Elantra with the Alabama plate, AD009. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a plaid shirt and white dress shoes.

