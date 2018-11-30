Madison man with dementia reported missing in Limestone Co.

Bobby "Bob" Hudson of Madison was reported missing Friday after leaving his home around 2 a.m. in a silver 2007 Hyundai Elantra with the Alabama plate, AD009. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a plaid shirt and white dress shoes.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information about his location call 256-232-0111.
