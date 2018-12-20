Clear

Madison man used dark web to traffic drugs

Joseph William Davis was sentenced to more than ten years in prison.

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 10:06 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Madison man who law enforcement says used the dark web to traffic drugs online was sentenced on Wednesday to 126 months in federal prison.

Joseph William Davis, 26, was sentenced for distributing, possessing with intent to distribute and conspiring to distribute or to possess with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of meth, more than 40 grams of fentanyl, nearly 3 grams of cocaine and more than 80,000 units of Alprazolam, according to the Department of Justice.

Davis is known on the dark web as "OlympusXans," or "OX." He pled guilty in August to conspiracy to traffic drugs and to possessing firearms in "furtherance of drug trafficking," a statement from the Department of Justice says. He used encrypted internet chats to arrange for illegal drugs to be delivered to Madison County addresses through U.S. Mail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events