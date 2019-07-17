Madison man's photograph used in Apollo 11 commemorative stamp

A lawyer's picture of the moon that he took in his backyard in Madison will make its way across the country as a stamp.

The United States Postal Service chose to make two new stamps commemorating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.

Greg Revera normally spends his days preparing for court cases, but at home, he trades the law books in for a telescope.

"I've always loved astronomy and always loved science, so astronomy is sort of a hobby of mine," Revera said.

Revera enjoys taking pictures of stars, planets and the moon. In 2010, he took pictures of the full moon, using his telescope in the backyard of his Madison home. After seeing other amateurs post their pictures in an online competition, he did the same.

"It didn't win that competition, but it got out there on the internet, and within a little period of time, other people started picking it up and asking if they could use it," Revera said.

A Google search of "The Moon" shows Revera's photo on Wikipedia. In August of 2017, Revera received a surprising phone call. The United States Postal Service asked to potentially use his picture on a future stamp, but it wasn't a guarantee.

Revera said it wasn't until this March that he learned it was picked to celebrate the Apollo 11 anniversary.

"A photograph I took in my backyard in Madison is being used to commemorate that occasion. It's humbling," Revera said.

The other commemorative stamp is of a picture Neil Armstrong took while on the moon. Starting Friday, July 19th, the stamps will be sold. The actual stamp itself has a small dot on Revera's picture of the moon. It pinpoints the lunar landing site during the Apollo 11 mission.

Check out more of our Apollo 11 50th anniversary stories here. To watch our Apollo 11 specials, click here and here.