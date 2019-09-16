Madison man spreads suicide awareness messages around town

You may have seen a guy in the Madison area holding up signs that offer encouragement to anyone driving by. WAAY 31 found out the story behind his messages.

"I was done. I was done with life," Caleb Snell said.

Snell calls himself "the sign guy." He said about a year and a half ago, he fell into a deep depression and wanted to take his own life. One day while he was driving, he says he felt God give him a message to keep going.

"I felt him, what I believe. God saying to stand in that intersection with a sign that says, 'You are loved.' That was all I felt, so I got up and did it," Snell said

Snell said holding up the "You are loved" sign was what he thought would be the final thing he did. He thought of the sign as his suicide letter.

However, after holding up the sign for a week, those three words started to speak to him. Before he knew it, he found himself climbing out of his depression and enjoying life again.

Now, Snell feels like it is his calling to spread the message of "You are loved" and other positive messages all over town. It isn't uncommon for strangers to come up and give him a hug or honk to show their appreciation.

"I've been really blessed by being able to be able to help more than a few people by just talking to them and letting them know that they're not alone, that there is somebody else that struggles with this depression thing," Snell said

He offers only one bit of advice for others.

"I truly believe if you want to make your life better, if you want to overcome depression, make someone else's life better, find a way to make someone else's life better, because that's where true happiness lies," he said.

That's why he's on his personal mission to spread love. Right now, Snell has another job working overnights, but he says he hopes he will one day be able to spread his message full time.