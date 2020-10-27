Madison man sentenced to 8 years in prison for bank robbery

A Madison man will spend eight years in prison after pleading guilty to bank robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

U.S. District Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced Jose Guadalupe Pena, 22, on Monday. He pleaded guilty in June, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr.

According to the plea agreement, on Sept. 23, 2016, Pena robbed Eva Bank in Madison.

An employee of the bank was preparing to leave work for the day and saw Pena walking in front of the bank and looking inside. Pena walked into the bank and told the teller that she could not leave.

Pena then approached another teller and demanded she give him all the money in her drawer. He showed both women a black semi-automatic handgun that he had tucked in the waistband of his pants. Pena did not point the gun at either of them, but kept his hand on it.

At Pena’s command, the teller put approximately $2,467 in a grocery bag, including bait money.

“By possessing a gun during the robbery, Pena placed bank employees in grave danger,” Escalona said. “Those inclined to put the value of a dollar over the value of someone’s safety should consider the consequences before committing the crime.”

“Bank robberies are violent crimes that often can jeopardize the safety of bank employees, customers, and other members of the community,” Sharp said. “Thanks to the great work of my agents and the Madison Police Department, Pena is off the street and paying the price for his crime.”

FBI investigated the case along with the Madison Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher, Sr. prosecuted the case.