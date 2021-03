A Madison man argues he’s immune from prosecution in a 2017 double murder.

The attorney for Jacob Copeland filed a motion that the fatal shootings were justified under Alabama’s Stand Your Ground law.

Copeland is accused of murdering Damian Blake Ricketts, 21, of Hazel Green, and Devin Edward Richard, 22, of Huntsville in Limestone County.

He remains in custody in the Limestone County Jail.