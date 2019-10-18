Madison man pleads guilty to having sex with teen girl he met on an app

A Madison man will likely spend a decade in prison for having sex with a teenage girl he met on a game app.

James Reece Vance pleaded guilty in federal court this week to enticing a 16-year-old girl for sex. He admitted to driving to Kansas City, Missouri more than once.

James Reece Vance James Reece Vance

Vance owns an AAMCO transmission shop in northwest Huntsville.

An employee told WAAY 31 he only found out about the news this morning, and he's shocked. He said Vance would come around once every couple of weeks.

Morgan County Jail records show James Reece Vance turned himself in, in May of 2018, on a federal hold, about a year after the events happened.

Court documents uncovered by WAAY 31 show Vance met the 16-year-old in Kansas City through the "Game of War" cell phone app.

The documents say Vance and the girl would communicate over email and discuss getting together and having sex. They planned to get married.

The girl's father found out when reading her emails, which he had access to because it was her school email. He turned over a diamond promise ring and Hallmark card to police as evidence.

The court documents show Vance pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of using an interstate facility to entice a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. The penalty for the crime is a mandatory minimum of ten years.

The court documents listed Vance's cell phone number. WAAY 31 called it, and a woman answered and said we need to know both sides of the story.

She later texted our reporter, saying, "My family is already going through enough" and "I hope and pray that you never go through a situation like this."

By pleading guilty, Vance will now be required to register as a sex offender. He'll be sentenced in federal court in Missouri. No date for that has been set.