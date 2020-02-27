Madison man killed in two-vehicle wreck in Limestone County

A Madison man was killed in a wreck Thursday morning in Limestone County.
Alabama State Troopers say the two-vehicle crash happened at 4:30 a.m. They say James Jermaine Love, 39, was killed when the vehicle he was driving crossed the centerline on Highway 53 and hit another vehicle.
Love died at the scene of the wreck. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
Troopers continue to investigate.
