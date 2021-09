A Madison man died Monday in a two-vehicle crash on Winchester Road near Jacks Road, about nine miles north of Huntsville.

Jeffrey Sean Castille, 54, was fatally injured when he lost control of the 2006 GMC Sierra he was driving and struck a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

Troopers continue to investigate.