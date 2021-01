The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released the identity of a Madison man who died in a Saturday crash.

Paul L. Thornton, 53, was fatally injured when the 2009 Cadillace CTS he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole about 2:10 a.m. Saturday.

The crash occured on Old Monrovia Road near Capshaw Road, about one mile west of Huntsville.

Thornton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate.