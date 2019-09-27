Clear
Madison man indicted in fentanyl-related death

Jonathan Ryan Miller

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 4:10 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2019 4:40 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A federal jury on Thursday indicted a Madison man for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid painkiller, which resulted in a person’s death, U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge Clay Morris said in a press release Friday

A one-count indictment charges Jonathan Ryan Miller, 38, with conspiring to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl that resulted in a person’s death in December 2017.

The press release does not provide details about the crime or who died.

The release did say:

The penalty for distributing a controlled substance that results in death is 20 years to life in prison and a maximum $1 million fine.

DEA investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Becher Sr. is prosecuting.

An indictment contains only charges. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

