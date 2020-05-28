Madison man indicted by federal grand jury for having pipe bomb

A Madison man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for possessing a pipe bomb.

Joshua Andrew Quillin, 29, is accused of having a pipe bomb in Madison County on April 23.

The three-count indictment that charges Quillin with possessing the destructive device, which was not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by law, was announced by U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Acting Special Agent in Charge Frank Haera.

“The defendant’s brazen act could have resulted in a devastating outcome,” Town said in a news release. “We will continue to prosecute violent criminals to the fullest extent of the law in an effort to keep our communities safe.”

“ATF’s focus on removing alleged illegal destructive devices from individuals’ aid is reducing the potential for violent crime,” Haera said.

The maximum penalty for possessing a destructive device is 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The maximum penalty for being a felon in possession of a destructive device is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

ATF investigated the case, along with Huntsville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Stuart Burrell is prosecuting the case.