Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison man identified as cyclist killed in crash on Wall Triana Highway

Jose Arturo Zayas-Cruz; Credit: http://www.legacychapelfunerals.com/obituary/6676716

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 4:38 PM
Updated: Oct 10, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Madison man, Jose Arturo Zayas-Cruz, has been identified as the cyclist killed in a Tuesday evening wreck on Wall Triana Highway.

Police say a criminal investigation is underway for the wreck.

Zayas-Cruz died from his injuries after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle at Wall Triana Highway and Boeing Boulevard.

Police are waiting for toxicology reports to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, said Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville Police Department spokesman.

Bystanders performed CPR on Zayas-Cruz at the scene on Tuesday night, according to Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events