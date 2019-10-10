Madison man identified as cyclist killed in crash on Wall Triana Highway

A Madison man, Jose Arturo Zayas-Cruz, has been identified as the cyclist killed in a Tuesday evening wreck on Wall Triana Highway.
Police say a criminal investigation is underway for the wreck.
Zayas-Cruz died from his injuries after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle at Wall Triana Highway and Boeing Boulevard.
Police are waiting for toxicology reports to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, said Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville Police Department spokesman.
Bystanders performed CPR on Zayas-Cruz at the scene on Tuesday night, according to Frank McKenzie with Huntsville Fire and Rescue.
