Madison man identified as Morgan County Jail inmate who died

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the Morgan County Jail inmate who died Wednesday.

Isaac Newton Throckmorton, 44, of Madison was in the jail’s medical unit when he was found unresponsive, said Mike Swafford, sheriff’s office spokesman.

Swafford said lifesaving measure were started and Throckmorton was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Swafford said Throckmorton was arrested Sept. 22 and had been in the jail’s medical unit since Sept. 23.

Throckmorton was facing three charges: failing to appear-DUI, failure to appear-open container, and failure to appear-failure to comply with interlock requirement.

An investigation into his death is ongoing. The results of being an autopsy are awaited.