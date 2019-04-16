Madison man found dead in Jackson County cave

According to Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a Madison man was found dead in a cave in Jackson County on Friday.
Harnen said Juan Cruces went hiking on Thursday and was reported missing on Friday around noon. His vehicle was found in the parking lot for Stephens Gap Cave. Scottsboro Jackson County Rescue Squad and the Huntsville Cave Rescue Unit found Cruces dead at the bottom of the cave around 7:30 p.m. on Friday night.
Harnen said it was ruled an accident, and officials believe Cruces fell. Harnen said this is the second accident at the cave in the past three years.
