Madison County man charged in wife’s murder

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is charging a man with the murder of his wife.

Tyson Wells Ridings, 52, is charged with the murder of his wife, Lorrie Payne Ridings, 53.

About 10:45 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office responded to the 1500 block of Joe Quick Road to assist medics on a reported possible full arrest, said Lt. Donny Shaw, office spokesman. Lorrie Ridings was found dead.

Tyson Ridings is being held on a $100,000.00 bond at the Madison County Jail.

Lorrie Ridings’ remains have been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

The method of murder has not been released, but Shaw said the incident is believed to be domestic related.

The investigation is ongoing.