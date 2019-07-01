Clear

Madison County man charged in wife’s murder

Tyson Wells Ridings

Her remains have been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

Posted: Jul 1, 2019 8:50 AM
Updated: Jul 1, 2019 9:02 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is charging a man with the murder of his wife.

Tyson Wells Ridings, 52, is charged with the murder of his wife, Lorrie Payne Ridings, 53.

About 10:45 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office responded to the 1500 block of Joe Quick Road to assist medics on a reported possible full arrest, said Lt. Donny Shaw, office spokesman. Lorrie Ridings was found dead.

Tyson Ridings is being held on a $100,000.00 bond at the Madison County Jail.

Lorrie Ridings’ remains have been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

The method of murder has not been released, but Shaw said the incident is believed to be domestic related.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events