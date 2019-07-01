The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is charging a man with the murder of his wife.
Tyson Wells Ridings, 52, is charged with the murder of his wife, Lorrie Payne Ridings, 53.
About 10:45 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff’s office responded to the 1500 block of Joe Quick Road to assist medics on a reported possible full arrest, said Lt. Donny Shaw, office spokesman. Lorrie Ridings was found dead.
Tyson Ridings is being held on a $100,000.00 bond at the Madison County Jail.
Lorrie Ridings’ remains have been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
The method of murder has not been released, but Shaw said the incident is believed to be domestic related.
The investigation is ongoing.
Related Content
- Madison County man charged in wife’s murder
- Huntsville man charged in Madison murder
- Madison County Sheriff's Office makes murder arrest
- Madison County Sheriff's Office charges man in murder of his mother
- Madison County sheriff charges man with murder after May fight ends in death
- Husband charged with wife's murder arrested in Alabama
- Neighbor reacts to Madison County man charged with rape, incest
- Madison County authorities charge man with child sex abuse
- Madison County man is in jail on a manslaughter charge
- Madison County sheriff charges man with child sexual abuse