Madison man already accused of attempted murder charged in croquet mallet attack

A Madison man out on bond for attempted murder was arrested Tuesday for assaulting a woman with a croquet mallet, said Stephen Young, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Mauricia Corbett, 37, was charged with second-degree assault and is being held in the Limestone County Jail on $5,000 bond. However, Young said, his bond on previous charges of attempted murder and domestic violence aggravated assault was revoked, making him ineligible for bond.

On March 17, a female victim was attacked on Hatchett Road East and transported to Huntsville Hospital with numerous facial fractures and lacerations, Young said. The victim had to have stitches and staples. She told investigators that she had been assaulted by Corbett and two other suspects, and that the suspects had attacked her with two wooden croquet mallets, Young said.

The investigation remains open, and additional arrests are pending.

Young said Corbett was arrested July 20 for shooting a woman on Hatchett Road East. The victim ran to the nearby Mapco station for help, and Corbett surrendered himself to a deputy on Old Railroad Bed Road. He was charged with attempted murder and domestic violence aggravated assault.