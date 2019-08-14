Clear
Madison juvenile detention center's business license revoked after multiple escapes

The Madison City Council voted unanimously to revoke the license.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 8:14 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 9:33 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

The Madison City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to revoke the business license of the juvenile detention center, Sequel TSI.

It comes after multiple escapes from the facility, formerly called Three Springs. If they don't vacate within seven days, the city can take legal action. 

We are just less than three weeks removed from three juveniles escaping from the facility. They were caught by law enforcement within an hour and a half.

Back in August of 2017, two juveniles escaped from the facility and are accused of killing a man behind a Publix in Limestone County. In April of 2018, the Madison City Council voted to renew the business license for the facility.

A spokesman for Sequel TSI told WAAY 31 they are disappointed by the outcome and they will have to reevaluate their options. The attorney for the facility would not comment.

The City Attorney for Madison said Sequel TSI can appeal the decision in court and expects them to do so. 

We spoke to the attorney representing the Alabama Department of Youth Services, who said the department has a contingency plan in place for the juveniles at the facility. He did not know what the plan was.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates to this story.

