Madison horse on the mend after being rescued by police

A Madison horse is on the mend after being rescued by police.
In May, animal control responded to a call about a dead horse in a field. When the officer got there, he found a dead horse and another one severely malnourished.
The owner had been warned before, so animal control took the living horse, Savannah. After months of care, she is now on the road to recovery.
Savannah's owner was charged with animal cruelty and isn't allowed to own horses anymore. He entered a guilty plea and paid $571 in court costs and $889.60 in restitution to a rescue organization. He also received a 30-day suspended sentence and two years of probation.
