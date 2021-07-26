Madison hometown favorite Zach Harting swimming Tokyo Olympic dream

As swimmers from around the world hit the pool in Tokyo for the Olympics, Madison’s Zach Harting is representing Team USA in the 200 meter butterfly.

Zach grew up swimming in Madison County, and from a young age his dream of making the Olympic team was a singular focus.

“Zach started with the Madison Dolphin swim team and his pool competition got bigger and bigger until now,” Zach’s mom, Lori Harting said.

The medals, certificates and photos fill an entire dining table. They tell the story of Zach's rise to an Olympian. His parents know what else they represent.

“There is a ton of sacrifice and hard work that a lot of people don’t see ... the sacrifices it takes to achieve at any level,” Zach’s dad, Scott, said.

The Hartings call themselves leisure swimmers, and Zach's success in the pool came “kind of out of the blue.”

Zach punched his ticket to Tokyo during US Qualifying Trials hosted in Omaha, Nebraska, earlier this year as mom and dad watched from the stands.

He posted an impressive time 1:55.06 using his signature come-from-behind strategy, according to his proud parents.

“Going into the trails and getting to celebrate when Zach hit the wall for us as a family knowing his journey and is struggling sacrifices and commitment in training and everything that went into that that was our Olympic moment,” Lori says.

“To be there and watch him realize his dream, the dream was to make the Olympic team for USA Swimming and we have all been supporting them for a long time.”

That support goes back to Zach's high school years at Bob Jones, swimming for local state and regional swim clubs.

Swimming at Bob Jones High School, Zach was the 2014 High School State Champion in the 100-yard butterfly and was invited to USA Swimming National Select Camp.

He was a member of the NCSA Ireland Team in 2015, where he finished second in both the 100 and 200 fly. He placed eighth in the 200 fly at the 2014 Summer Junior Nationals and was fourth in the event at the 2014 Winter Junior Nationals. Zach was a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American.

“We are super cognizant and appreciative we know that this isn’t just for us it’s for the city of Madison is for the city of Huntsville it’s in the entire Southeast," Zach’s mom told WAAY 31.

Zach has a lot of eyes on him. He is swimming the 200 fly — the same swim now retired three-time 200m butterfly gold medalist Michael Phelps competed in. As Zach says, “big shoes to fill.”

“There are a lot of people who are a part in helping Zach- being friends with him, teachers, coaches all made it special. As a parent to know everyone I got to be a part of it,” Lori added.

The dream turned reality. Zach Harting style.

“Anything is possible anything is possible and that is Zach‘s message,” Lori said.