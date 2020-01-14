Madison homeowner says school construction causing major flooding

As construction for a new Madison City School is underway, one resident claims it is costing him.

The new elementary school is off Wall Triania, next to Kroger, and a neighborhood.

Michael Tipton said his home, which is next to the construction site, is flooding more than usual. He has lived on the property for more than 30 years.

He said he is supportive of the new school, but it has caused his backyard to turn into what he describes as a "swimming pool" every time it rains heavily.

Tipton has attended a commission planning meeting, where he learned about the plans to drain floodwater.

He said most recently a pipe was installed next to his home. He was told by workers it would alleviate the problem until further construction is done.

However, he said it is not working.

"I don't think they really realize how much water comes out of this neighborhood," Tipton said. "To go out into that field so, they said they did their studies on it, I guess we will see what happens."

Now Tipton is having to replace two sheds he said were destroyed by flooding, and he's also dealing with snakes.

WAAY31 contacted Madison City Schools about this issue. We are waiting to hear back.

The new school is set to open in fall 2021.