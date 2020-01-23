Madison group pays off all of student lunch debt in the district

One local group has paid all the student lunch debt in Madison city schools, and they did it in honor of the retiring superintendent

Superintendent Robby Parker couldn't help but get emotional when he heard Inside Out ministries was not only paying off all $21,000 of student lunch debt in the district, but also they decided to make the donation in his honor.

Deborah and Joseph Ward said they've known Parker for more than 20 years, when their own children attended school, and said Parker's charitable heart made it fitting for them to make this donation in his honor.

"He has a great love for these students and there have been times that he has actually fed students on his own for special occasions and had them to his home... and so a gift involving feeding students, we felt that it was just appropriate to do that in his honor," Deborah Ward, director of operations at Inside Out Ministries, said.

It's the largest donation the district has received since it opening in 1998. Parker is set to retire at the end of next month.