Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison firefighters put out car fire along I-565

Firefighters and Police in Madison were called out to a car fire along Interstate 565 Wednesday morning and blocked off several lanes during the investigation.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 6:14 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Madison Police are investigating an early morning car fire along interstate 565.

Madison Police and Fire sent out an alert at 5:23 Wednesday morning warning about a car fire along the eastbound lanes of I-565 near mile marker 10 in Madison. Fire crews were able to get that fire out just before 6 am. Police did block one lane of traffic for a time while they worked to investigate the car.

There is no word on how the car fire started or if the driver stayed with the car. WAAY 31 will continue to follow any developments and update this story as we get them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events