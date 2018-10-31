Madison firefighters put out car fire along I-565

Madison Police are investigating an early morning car fire along interstate 565.

Madison Police and Fire sent out an alert at 5:23 Wednesday morning warning about a car fire along the eastbound lanes of I-565 near mile marker 10 in Madison. Fire crews were able to get that fire out just before 6 am. Police did block one lane of traffic for a time while they worked to investigate the car.

There is no word on how the car fire started or if the driver stayed with the car. WAAY 31 will continue to follow any developments and update this story as we get them.