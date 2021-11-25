Madison files motion for dismissal in wrongful death lawsuit over police shooting

Attorneys for the city of Madison filed a motion to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a man shot to death by a police officer.

The motion for dismissal in the lawsuit filed by the family of Dana Fletcher says the plaintiffs failed to allege any plausible claims against the mayor, police chiefs or city council members in their individual capacity over Fletcher's shooting death in 2019. The city also called the lawsuit a shotgun pleading, meaning it was redundant, as one of nearly a dozen reasons in asking for the dismissal.

Fletcher died after being shot in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness on Highway 72 as officers responded to a call for a suspicious man and woman.

His family filed the lawsuit two years after his shooting death claiming police violated his civil rights.

The federal judge in this case has not yet ruled on the motion for dismissal.