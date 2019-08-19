Clear

Madison detention center says it's working to relocate juveniles after losing business license

The detention center says it's working to relocate all 51 of the juveniles housed there.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 10:57 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The detention center in Madison that's business license was revoked says it's working to relocate all 51 of the juveniles housed there.

On Monday, Sequel TSI sent WAAY 31 a statement. It says they are working with Alabama's Department of Youth Services and Department of Human Resources to ensure a smooth and safe transition for all of the juveniles.

The Madison City Council gave Sequel a week to move all of the juveniles. That's after it voted to immediately revoked the detention center's business license due to safety concerns related to multiple escapes.

The city of Madison also sent us a statement on Monday regarding its position with the detention center. It says they "are evaluating all options to enforce the City Council’s decision. The Police Department is maintaining established procedures pertaining to the facility.”

Below is the statement from Sequel TSI:

