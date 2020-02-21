Clear
Madison crews keeping an eye on the roads Friday morning

Just in time for these freezing temperatures, the city of Madison has a new asset to help make the roads safer.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 5:42 AM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Friday morning Madison public works will have a ribbon cutting for their new facility on Palmer Road. They have a crew of 20 on standby right now saying overnight in their new building.

The building is 3 times the size of the old one so the team can now stay there overnight. The new location will also help speed up response times.They expect those crews will be busy today. That's because freezing temps make pot holes on the road even worse. Meanwhile, people who work in Madison are preparing for their morning commute.

"Just hold on to your steering wheel and prepare for it. It's going to happen," said Eric Boyd.

The grand opening for the new building is at 10 AM Friday morning. The old building on Celtic Drive is going to be used for their S.W.A.T. team. Public works asks if you see any black ice or potholes this morning, report it.

