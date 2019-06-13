Guardrail coming to Cherry Tree Road in Gurley after 19 wrecks in 3 years

Safety improvements are coming to a road in Gurley after a series of dangerous crashes.

Guardrails will soon be installed along Cherry Tree Road, near Cave Hollow Road and Horse Cove Road.

"Sometimes safety can be an issue," Brian Largen, who lives in Madison County, said.

Largen, who drives along Cherry Tree Road that connects Highway 431 and U.S. 72, said he's relieved to hear safety improvements are planned.

"With the shoulders and the embankment being so steep and sometimes when you pass equipment like that in a rural area, safety can be an issue if the road is not wide enough," he said.

Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill said 19 wrecks have happened on the road in the past three years, with two of those being deadly.

Guardrails will now be built near two of the bridges to keep drivers on the road.

"The bridge end was hit about a year and a half ago in an accident when a lady hit it middle of the day one day, clear sunny day and she hit the bridge end into the creek, and she was lucky," Hill said.

Largen said he's a dad to teen drivers, and safe roads are important.

"It's a lot easier to fix a front fender or a door that's scratched up by a guardrail, as opposed to pulling someone out of a ditch that's run off the side of the road," Largen said.

Hill said the new guardrails should be installed near the bridges by the end of the summer. The new guardrails will cost about $100,000, with the Alabama Department of Transportation picking up the majority of the tab.