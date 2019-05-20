Neighbors in Harvest concerned after man arrested for mother's murder

Neighbors in Harvest say they're shocked after learning a man was charged with murdering his mother on Sunday.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says Nik Rutberg killed his mom Sunday morning at her home in Harvest.

"It happened at night. We didn't notice. We didn't hear anything," said Japheth Kessio, a neighbor.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called to a home on Lady Slipper Bend in Harvest, and they found Elena Voronenkova had been shot and killed.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Sunday around 2 a.m. One neighbor wants to know what led up to it.

"I even wonder what could have happened to have this type of situation. I can't imagine," Kessio said.

Kessio said the family lived there for about a year. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the home for a domestic violence call in 2018. Kessio said his neighbors kept to themselves.

"We hardly see each other. We only see them when they're out here cutting their grass or out here to smoke," he said.

As of Monday, investigators have not released a motive for the shooting and haven't said if anyone else was inside the home during the shooting, besides the mother and son.

"There is nothing right in killing somebody. No matter what the circumstances are," Kessio said.

Rutberg is in the Madison County Jail without bond. His bond was originally set at $100,000, but it was revoked for a probation violation.

WAAY 31 looked into Rutberg's past and learned he has been arrested multiple times on drug charges. He pleaded guilty to two of those charges in 2016 and was sentenced to 7 years in prison. Court records show his sentence was suspended, and he was given five years of probation.