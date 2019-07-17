Clear

Madison City Schools grad giving blankets to special education students

The "cuddle buddies" weighted blankets started being sewn together in February.

Posted: Jul 17, 2019 6:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

A Madison City Schools graduate is giving to the special education students she volunteered with.

Carden Mayfield started making "cuddle buddies" in February. They're special weighted blankets that provide a calming effect for students when they get upset.

He asked for the community's help, and they responded!

As Mayfield put the final stitches in the last blanket on Wednesday, she said she hopes their hard work helps students across Madison.

"I hope these are just a big resource to help kids get through a challenge that they might incur, something that might upset them, so it doesn't ruin the rest of their day," Mayfield said

All 57 blankets will be distributed among the six schools in the district with special education programs.

