A Madison City Schools graduate is giving to the special education students she volunteered with.
Carden Mayfield started making "cuddle buddies" in February. They're special weighted blankets that provide a calming effect for students when they get upset.
He asked for the community's help, and they responded!
As Mayfield put the final stitches in the last blanket on Wednesday, she said she hopes their hard work helps students across Madison.
"I hope these are just a big resource to help kids get through a challenge that they might incur, something that might upset them, so it doesn't ruin the rest of their day," Mayfield said
All 57 blankets will be distributed among the six schools in the district with special education programs.
Related Content
- Madison City Schools grad giving blankets to special education students
- Madison City Council interviews for board of education position
- Madison City School students discuss safety plan with superintendent
- Madison Academy grad competing for starting RT spot at Auburn
- Report: Patriots to sign Madison Academy grad Jordan Matthews
- North Las Vegas school asks special education students to stay home
- Madison City Schools face possible rezoning
- Madison City Schools hiring part-time nurses
- Madison City Schools Superintendent holds community meeting
- Madison County Schools go through special lockdown drill