Madison city public works prepared for black ice on roads

Madison City Public Works crews are on standby in case black ice forms on the roads Monday night. They are already communicating with The Madison City Police Department on how they will respond.

They said if it does rain tonight, it shouldn't mess up the salt and sand they'll spread on the roads.

People in the Tennessee Valley are not used to driving on black ice, so many are going to be careful on the roads.

"I've had an incident where I hit some and it hit me and it was frightening. Now I know what to do and make sure you stop way before, you know?" said Ashley Reeves.

Mike Gentle with Madison City Public Works said crews are prepared to work overnight if Madison Police report any ice on the roads.

"We already have the spreader inside the shop and we are keeping it warm where it won't freeze up. We won't put the material in until it freezes up," said Mike Gentle.

Gentle said black ice blends in with the asphalt on the roads and you won't notice it until you drive into it.

They're expecting it to form between midnight and 5 a.m.

"We try to get in before dark during the winter times, so definitely don't want to be out on the roads when it's icy for sure," said Scott Wilson.

Places expected to freeze up are the medians, overpasses, and bridges. Gentle recommends that drivers slow down and be safe.

WAAY 31 also reached out to Huntsville Public Works. They've already spread salt on Monte Sano Boulevard earlier Monday afternoon in certain places.

They will also have crews on standby.