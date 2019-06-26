Madison car wash accused of employing underage kids, being investigated by the feds

A car wash in Madison is being investigated by the United States Department of Labor amid accusations it has underage kids working there.

Dashcam video from a customer of On the Spot Car Wash and Auto Detail on Highway 72 shows kids who might be too young to work, but you can clearly see them washing a car.

WAAY 31 called the business to speak with the owner. Its attorney called us back and said the owner of the car wash does not have a comment about the ongoing investigation.

We do know the car wash is potentially facing fines if it's found to have violated the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The dashcam video comes from a van that was getting a detailed cleaning earlier in June. When the van was dropped off, the owner of the van did not see the younger looking kids, but when Jimmy Lewis picked up the van for the owner the next day, "I seen what looked to be an older adult with two younger kids. They looked like they were getting off work," he said.

That was a red flag for Lewis who then told the van owner, Young Chun, to check the dashcam video. When Chun saw the video of the kids working, he gauged them to be around the ages of, "13, 12 and 11," he said.

That did not seem right to him.

"Were you concerned at all those children might be taken advantage of?" asked WAAY 31's Kody Fisher. "I surely do," said Chun.

That is why Chun reported the business to the United States Department of Labor.

Federal law makes it illegal for kids under the age of 14 to have a job like this one unless they are working for their parents. It is not clear if the kids in the video are the children of the car wash owners and it is not clear exactly how old they are.

The U.S. Department of Labor cannot comment on an open investigation.

It is possible the business is not breaking any laws, but depending on what the investigation reveals, the owner of the car wash could face thousands or tens of thousands in fines.

The attorney who represents the business told WAAY 31 his client does not have a comment about this situation.