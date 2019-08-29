Madison businesses frustrated with construction project

Businesses on County Line Road say they're losing money over a construction project, and they want to know when it will finally be done.

The County Line Road and Highway 72 project began in 2018 and is expected to wrap up by the end of the 2019 summer.

WAAY 31 talked with employees who said since the project began last year, there have been a number of issues.

They say the biggest issue is the entrance to The Crossings Plaza. There is a big dip that cars have to drive through to enter and exit out of it. Employees said they get constant complaints and less business because of it.

Kimberly Skinner, works on County Line Road.

"It makes our business slow because they can't get in here safely," Skinner, an employee at the Community Urgent Care on County Line Road, said.

Skinner said the entryway has caused a significant amount of damage to her car, and they get complaints every day from patients who say they'd rather not come there because of the damage it could cause.

"They can't get into here safely to get treatment. It's a clinic, so they need to be able to come here safely," Skinner said.

Antonio Quiroga, who works at the Mia's Cafe, said since business has been slower, he's been working fewer hours. Because of this, he's had to get a second job.

"The less you work, the less money you're going to make," Quiroga said.

Other employees in the plaza said they've had to close down some days because the construction has caused internet outages and the water to be cut off.

They said the city told them the entryway was only supposed to take three days to fix, but it's been at least nine days and it still hasn't been fixed. They said they are just ready for the project to end, so things can be better than before.

"We know that at the end, when they get done with the road, I mean, probably business is going to improve a lot," Quiroga said.

WAAY 31 reached out to the city of Huntsville, and they said the project is in its final phases and should wrap up in the next couple of weeks.