Madison brewery announces plans to close

The business is scheduled to close Aug. 23.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 3:09 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The owners of Blue Pants Brewery, which has called Madison home for almost a decade, announced this week the business is closing.

“Due to recent events and negotiations, we are no longer able to continue doing business at our current location. After much thought, we have decided to view this as an opportunity to pursue other ventures. This is the end of an era for our business and our family, and we are sad to see it come. However, we are excited for what the future holds and the opportunity this gives us to explore new ideas and new passions,” according to a post on Blue Pants’ Facebook page. (Seen more on their page here and visit the company's website here)

