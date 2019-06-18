Madison police, Animal Control, Huntsville Utilities save Red-tailed hawk from power lines

A Red-tailed hawk is back soaring today after being rescued.
The Madison Police Department on Tuesday posted an image of the raptor entangled in power lines near Highland Avenue in Madison.
The police department, Madison Animal Control and Huntsville Utilities responded to help set the hawk free.
