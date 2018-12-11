Madison and Huntsville crews treat roads after ice forms

Multiple crashes on I-565 left some people in Madison County asking questions about why crews waited for the ice to form before they treated the roads. Madison Public works told us it's crews were called in at 11:30 Monday to treat area roads.

Mike Gentle with Public works explained eight workers were called in when dispatchers called Madison Public Works saying the roads were getting icy.

"If you treat them earlier when you have more traffic then it's just going to blow it off and you'll have to come back and redo it. That's just a waste of materials," Gentle said.

Madison Public works put no treatment down earlier in the day. Gentle said about 1,000 pounds of ice melt and 2 truckloads of the sand and gravel mixture were used to treat the roads.

Workers spent Tuesday taking inventory to figure out what needs to be ordered and cleaning the equipment after Monday night's freeze, according to Gentle.

"We do go get more gravel and sand mix when we need be because you never know how big or small of an event you'll have," he added.

Huntsville Public Works said it had one crew working Monday night. The crew treated about 10 locations that Huntsville Police told them were icy and started at about 11 p.m.

Huntsville Public Works said it has plenty of materials to handle several events, and there would have to be several large events for them to have to restock during this winter season. However, it does have contracts in place to initiate an order quickly if need be.