Madison all-stars take state!

To the smaller diamond, a big ole congrats to the Madison Blue All-Star team on winning the state tournament!!
The seven-year old's advance to the Dizzy Dean world series in South Haven, Mississippi starting July 2.
The 5U team won as well!
The teams are looking for sponsors.
The all-stars are hosting a car wash at Ace Hardware in Madison Saturday from 10-2. All donations are tax deductible.
The little league sluggers are raising money for their world series tournament.
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 10:03 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2021 10:50 PM
