Madison Uhl making Buckhorn soccer history

Playing a sport in college is a dream for any young athlete, and not only does Buckorn's Madison Uhl get to play at the next level, but she's also only the second soccer player in school history to get a scholarship.

Uhl said it feels awesome to be the second player to sign a letter of intent. It was never a question for Madison on whether she would play college soccer.

"I've always just want to keep playing no matter how I could get there," Uhl said.

Hundreds of players have worn buck’s soccer uniforms, but Madison’s hard work put her in an elite party of two, who’ve made it to the next level. She's a hard worker according to her club soccer coach James Ssemambo. She is very disciplined and dedicates herself to her sport. So dedicated that even during spring break when most kids want to go on vacations, Uhl stayed home doing private training sessions with Coach Ssemambo.

The hard work paying off as she has officially signed to play soccer at the University of Alabama in Huntsville next season.

"I love it. I mean all the attention and stuff is great too, but I think it's so cool," Uhl said.

Her family and friends are excited that she will be close enough for them to continue to come watch her play next year.

"I've always been a Charger so now I have a better reason and a good reason to go out and watch Madison play," Coach Ssemambo said.

Uhl hoping her commitment to soccer inspires her teammates at Buckhorn.

"A lot of them have been calling me a legend recently because I'm a defensive player who's already scored multiple goals this season and then I signed, so they're calling me a legend," Uhl said.

Plus, she leaves this little piece of inspiration for those she plays with.

"Never give up on the field, no matter what the score is or what the scoreboard says or how good the other team is. Just never give up and just keep playing throughout the whole game," Uhl said.

Uhl is also coming off a back injury which placed her on the sidelines for almost seven months. Even that injury not making her give up on her dream of playing soccer in college.

Madison Uhl has accomplished a lot of things in her soccer and academic career: