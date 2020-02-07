Madison Public Works will begin fixing potholes

The City of Madison will begin filling potholes caused by heavy rain.

Officials with Madison Public Works told us drivers are complaining about potholes on Hughes Road and Browns Ferry Road and that’s likely where crews will be working.

Crews are patching those potholes Friday before another round of heavy rain hits next week. They will also clean out storm drains to help prevent flooding.

Public works Director Mike Gentle told us they are also concerned more rainfall will cause trees to fall.

"The grounds are very saturated right now and that's our other concern about trees, if you get any kind of high wind, trees can come down pretty easy," said Gentle.

Gentle told us they're gearing up for next week's rainfall and already have crews on standby.

If you see any damage or flooding you should report it to your local public works department.