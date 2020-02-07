Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Madison Public Works will begin fixing potholes

Officials with Madison Public Works told us drivers are complaining about potholes on Hughes Road and Browns Ferry Road.

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 7:03 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

The City of Madison will begin filling potholes caused by heavy rain.

Officials with Madison Public Works told us drivers are complaining about potholes on Hughes Road and Browns Ferry Road and that’s likely where crews will be working.

Crews are patching those potholes Friday before another round of heavy rain hits next week. They will also clean out storm drains to help prevent flooding.

Public works Director Mike Gentle told us they are also concerned more rainfall will cause trees to fall.

"The grounds are very saturated right now and that's our other concern about trees, if you get any kind of high wind, trees can come down pretty easy," said Gentle.

Gentle told us they're gearing up for next week's rainfall and already have crews on standby.

If you see any damage or flooding you should report it to your local public works department.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Florence
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 25°
Fayetteville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Decatur
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Scottsboro
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events