Madison Public Works is prepared for the winter

As we get our first taste of winter local agencies are already gearing up for whatever may come our way. Both Huntsville and Madison Works say they're well stocked for the winter.

"We have already put our sand spreaders on. Also our salt spreaders. We've got them loaded. Not loaded but loaded on the dump trucks but they're not nothing in them right now," said Mike Gentle the emergency operations manager for Madison Public Works.

Gentle said he's keeping a close eye on the weather. He said while they're not expecting anything to accumulate overnight the city has already been gearing up for the winter. He said they even have some new equipment.

"We have a new salt spreader order and it will be here probably within the next couple of weeks. So we will have two salt spreaders and also our gravel and sand spreader."

And as far as salt is concerned Gentle said they're all set with that too. In fact he said they have at least 800 bags of salt on hand.

"Right now our salt supply is in very good condition because last year we didn't really have no winter weather. We might've had I think 3 days. So we're well stocked on salt supplies also on the gravel and sand mix that we put on bridges and overpasses."