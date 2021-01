The Madison Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery that took place at Budget Inn, 8995 Madison Boulevard.

Police say a white man, 5’10” tall, 200 pounds, wearing a black hat and black and white bandanna is armed with a small handgun.

Police say he stole a 2006 white Cheverolet Suburban with Tennessee tag 6W39XO.

The vehicle was last seen driving westbound on Madison Boulevard.

Call police at 256-772-5685 or 911 if you have information.