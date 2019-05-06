Madison Police are investigating an early morning shooting and homicide.
It happened around 2 am Monday on Skyline Road. Police told us one person was killed and another was taken to Huntsville Hospital. According to investigators, there is no timeline for when the events unfolded, but said it is an active crime scene.
No arrests have been made, but police said they do have a person of interest in mind.
There is no threat to the community and schools should not be impacted according to Madison Police.
WAAY 31 is on the scene and will update this story once new information is released.
Related Content
- Madison Police searching for suspect in deadly overnight shooting
- Police searching for robbery suspect in Madison
- Madison County Sheriff's Office investigating overnight shooting
- Victim identified in Madison County deadly shooting
- Arab police searching for shooting suspect
- Huntsville Police investigating overnight shooting
- Madison police searching for two armed suspects following reported robbery
- Police searching for person of interest in deadly shooting
- Police searching for counterfeiting suspect
- Police searching for robbery suspects
Scroll for more content...