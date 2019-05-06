Clear
Madison Police searching for suspect in deadly overnight shooting
One person was killed and another injured in an overnight shooting in Madison. It happened on Skyline Road. No arrests have been made.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 4:17 AM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 4:19 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks

Madison Police are investigating an early morning shooting and homicide.

It happened around 2 am Monday on Skyline Road. Police told us one person was killed and another was taken to Huntsville Hospital. According to investigators, there is no timeline for when the events unfolded, but said it is an active crime scene.

No arrests have been made, but police said they do have a person of interest in mind.

There is no threat to the community and schools should not be impacted according to Madison Police.

WAAY 31 is on the scene and will update this story once new information is released.

