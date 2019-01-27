Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Madison Police responding to reported shooting Full Story
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory - Flood Warning View Alerts

Madison Police responding to reported shooting

Police presence on Buttercup Lane

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 5:46 PM
Updated: Jan. 27, 2019 5:59 PM
Posted By: Viktoria Piepke

There was a large police presence on Buttercup Lane in Madison.

According to police, officers were called there for a reported shooting.

No other information was made available.

WAAY 31 has a reporter at the scene. We'll update you with any new information as soon as we know.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events