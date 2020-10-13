Madison police release more information about Slaughter Road murder victim

WAAY 31 learned more about the murder investigation in Madison after Michael Baker was found dead by police last week.

Police said they believe Baker was shot on Larry Drive near Dublin Park and the suspect, Jonathan Stephens, left Baker near the railroad tracks on Slaughter Road about 3 miles away.

Police said Stephens was found at the Charles Motel in Meridianville the following day and 16 miles away from where Baker was found. Police also told us they have the murder weapon.

Stephens is in the Madison County Jail with a $150,000 bond.

Mjr. John Stringer said investigators are still working on the case, but they have determined that the victim and suspect did know each other prior to the shooting. Investigators say they are working to determine now what exactly the suspect and victim were fighting about at a home on Larry Drive before Stephens pulled out a gun and shot Baker.

Police said drugs might have played a factor in the shooting, but that's still under investigation.

Madison police said they worked with Huntsville police, the sheriff's office, the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force to track Stephens down.

