Madison Police release identity of man shot, killed at gas station

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 4:16 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison Police Department has released the identity of the man shot and killed Monday in a gas station.

Javuan Jajuan Northcutt, 23, of Madison was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the Sunoco Gas Station in the 3,700 block of Sullivan Street. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A man police said fired at Northcutt was taken into custody but has not been charged.

Police said Northcutt and that man had been fighting verbally and online, restarting the argument when they came across each other at the gas station. Police said both men had guns, and that Northcutt did not fire first.

The case has been forwarded to the Madison County District Attorney's Office for a final disposition of the matter.

This case is an isolated incident between the two parties involved, police said.

