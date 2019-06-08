UPDATE (8:10 p.m.):
Huntsville Utilities reports that power has been restored to the area experiencing an outage.
They said the outage was caused by a semi-truck wreck that damaged utility equipment.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Madison Police Department is warning drivers that there are low-hanging power lines across I-565 near Zierdt Road.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed down to one lane each. Officers first warned about the power lines starting around 7 p.m. Saturday evening.
Huntsville Utilities also reported that they are working to restore power following an outage in Madison in the area of Industrial Park including from Mill Road south to Martin Road and from Wall Triana Highway/Sullivan Street to Zierdt Road.
The utility company is responding to both scenes.
Related Content
- Madison Police: some lanes on I-565 closed due to low hanging power lines
- I-565 Lane Closures Start Wednesday
- Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 lane blocked due to wreck
- I-565 lanes shut down for morning wreck
- I-565 backed up due to wreck
- Wreck knocks down power lines, blocks Madison County road
- Madison Police respond to Buttercup Lane shooting
- Traffic alert: Lanes of I-565 being closed in 10-15 minute intervals
- Traffic Alert: I-565 eastbound lanes reopened after wreck
- Blasting at Town Madison to temporarily close part of I-565 Tuesday