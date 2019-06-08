Clear

Madison Police: some lanes on I-565 closed due to low hanging power lines

Low power lines caused lane closures on I-565 near Zierdt Road starting shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday evening. Low power lines caused lane closures on I-565 near Zierdt Road starting shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on I-565 were reduced to one lane each while Huntsville Utilities is working to fix the lines.

Posted: Jun 8, 2019 7:34 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2019 8:14 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

UPDATE (8:10 p.m.):

Huntsville Utilities reports that power has been restored to the area experiencing an outage. 

They said the outage was caused by a semi-truck wreck that damaged utility equipment.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Madison Police Department is warning drivers that there are low-hanging power lines across I-565 near Zierdt Road. 

Both eastbound and westbound lanes were closed down to one lane each. Officers first warned about the power lines starting around 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Huntsville Utilities also reported that they are working to restore power following an outage in Madison in the area of Industrial Park including from Mill Road south to Martin Road and from Wall Triana Highway/Sullivan Street to Zierdt Road.

The utility company is responding to both scenes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events