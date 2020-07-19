Madison Police postpone ceremony for officers involved in Dana Fletcher shooting, killing

The Madison Police Chief has called off a medal ceremony for some of his officers.

Chief David Jernigan was preparing to award medals to the officers involved in the shooting that killed Dana Fletcher last October.

In a statement, the chief said in part, "following reports of an officer ceremony last week, Mayor Finley and I immediately decided timing is not optimal, and we have put the ceremony on hold."

He went on to say, "The officers involved in this incident displayed bravery in defending themselves, other officers, and the public at Plant Fitness last fall, which was validated following the Madison County District Attorney's official report."

The shooting happened back on October 27, 2019. According to the Madison County District Attorney's Office, Fletcher had a gun in his left hand and pointed it at an officer before he was shot.

When the officer went over their report, they shared still images from the body camera footage.

However, Fletcher's family and others who support them have questioned the police narrative. They say they are still trying to get evidence from investigators regarding the shooting, including the full body camera footage.

To date, Madison Police have refused to release the videos to the public.

Full statement:

“Following reports of an officer ceremony last week, Mayor Finley and I immediately decided timing is not optimal, and we have put the ceremony on hold. The officers involved in this incident displayed bravery in defending themselves, other officers and the public at Planet Fitness last fall which was was validated following the Madison County District Attorney’s official report presented to the community on November 15, 2019. This decision was made Friday afternoon at 3:30pm after discussions with Mayor Finley, however original reporting was not followed up.”

-Chief David Jernigan