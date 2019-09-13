Madison police looking for suspects breaking down doors and stealing

Madison police are searching for a burglar who is knocking down doors and stealing from homes.

Police say it’s happening near two apartment complexes in Madison on Royal Drive and Waterhill Road. WAAY 31 spent the day talking to people who live in the area.

Some people said they think they’ll start buying extra locks, and others are looking at replacing their doors. They said this is the time to pay attention and look out for your neighbors.

"We watch and know a lot of the people that walk up and down this street and talking to them, and making them know that people are watching," a homeowner said.

This homeowner didn't want to be identified due to the nature of the crimes but said this is just one of the things she and her family do to ensure their safety. She said they also have heavier doors, so it's harder for someone to just kick it down.

"Our door is metal so that makes me feel good about our door, plus we have a storm door, but that is definitely concerning," she said.

Madison police told WAAY 31 the break-ins began Wednesday night. One burglary was reported near Elements Apartments on Royal Drive, and two were reported near Madison Landing apartments off of Waterhill Drive.

Police say these burglaries involved doors being kicked in and items such as electronics being stolen.

Many people said they found out about the problem on social media, and they appreciate everyone who's trying to help catch the thieves.

"Some people in our neighborhood have Ring doorbells, and so if something weird is happening, they'll post a picture of what they've seen," the homeowner said.

Madison police say they do not have a person of interest yet, but they are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to come forward.