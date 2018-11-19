Madison Police looking for suspected thief

The Madison Police Department is looking for a suspected thief who was caught on camera snooping around homes and trying to pry open doors.

Right around 10:00 p.m. earlier this month the Gross family was almost asleep when these security cameras caught an uninvited visitor in their back yard. Their dogs started barking, but they didn't think much of it, but someone was trying to pry open her locked garage. The person then went onto the screened in porch just feet from thier bedroom door.

"I feel very violated that somebody has come uninvited to my home in my back yard and on my porch," said Maricela Gross.

The Madison Police Department said having security camera video does help them catch people like this, but unless they steal something they're not going to assign a detective to the case. Instead, they would just bolster their patrols in the area.

"It would be nice to see a patrol officer to run through the neighborhood. Especially late at night when everyone's asleep," said Gross.

Madison Police told WAAY 31 the person is suspected of stealing from a neighbor's home the same night and they need the communities help in finding them.

Gross said she's grateful for the effort from police, but, "We as home homeowners need to do what we can also to protect ourselves and to protect the neighbors next to you."

In the mean time, she will listen to her dogs warnings more. "I'm not going to ignore their barking anymore and I'm going to get up and I'm going to going to look at it. I'm not going to tell them to be quite," said Gross.

Madison Police told WAAY 31 thieves come out during the holiday season a lot more and find people hiding gifts in their garage and cars, so they said to be on the look out for suspicious people.