Madison Police issue scam warning

The Madison Police Department is warning residents to be wary of a recent scam.

Officials said someone is calling victims and claiming to be part of the Madison Police Department. During the call officials said the caller claims they have "a warrant for the arrest of the victim who was called for Failure to Appear (FTA) on a court case."

The caller will state that the victim needs to pay a "fine" in the form of "a gift card, a green dot card or another electronic fund transfer method in lieu of arrest."

The Madison Police Department said in a statement that "No law enforcement agency conducts financial business like this over the telephone. The police will not solicit funds this way as well. The court system is the only entity to demand fines based upon a lawful court case you may be a party to."