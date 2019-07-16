Clear
Madison Police investigating possible armed, barricaded subject at apartment complex

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 2:59 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison Police Department says it is responding to the area of Charleston Oaks Apartments on Kyser Boulevard due to a possible armed and barricaded subject.

