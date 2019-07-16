The Madison Police Department says it is responding to the area of Charleston Oaks Apartments on Kyser Boulevard due to a possible armed and barricaded subject.
Avoid the area if possible.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
Related Content
- Madison Police investigating possible armed, barricaded subject at apartment complex
- UPDATE: HPD on scene at Shady Lane regarding barricaded subject
- Huntsville apartment complex fire under investigation
- Police investigating accidental shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
- Gunman barricaded inside a Huntsville apartment
- Police: 1 shot at Decatur apartment complex
- Madison County community concerned by proposed apartment complex project
- Man charged after Athens apartment complex shooting
- Deadly shooting at Decatur apartment complex
- Car burned at Huntsville apartment complex
Scroll for more content...